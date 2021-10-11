Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Sunrun worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 761.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN traded up $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. 51,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,612. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.