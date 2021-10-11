SuperFarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.92 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $67.92 million and approximately $28.27 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014780 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004943 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars.

