Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 17,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 483,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

