SureRemit Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1,210.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tiger King (TKING) traded up 220,317% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

