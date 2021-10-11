Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $56.07

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $56.07, but opened at $54.11. Surmodics shares last traded at $54.63, with a volume of 17 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Surmodics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $754.36 million, a P/E ratio of 547.45, a PEG ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $23.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,292 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $77,197.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 6,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $343,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $695,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Surmodics by 113,725.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surmodics by 78.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRDX)

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

