Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 46,647 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

PTMC stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.46. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

