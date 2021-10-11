Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.39% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHEM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter.

JHEM stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

