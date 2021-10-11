Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 111.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $270.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $200.15 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.