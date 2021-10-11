Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $2.82 Million in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

FMAT opened at $45.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

