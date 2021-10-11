Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 8,444 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $191.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

