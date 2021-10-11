SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,275 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,581 shares of company stock worth $10,852,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

Shares of SIVB opened at $670.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $263.34 and a one year high of $679.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $596.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.17.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

