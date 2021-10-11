Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a SEK 170 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 180. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.84. 14,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,277. Swedbank AB has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

