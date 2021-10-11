Swerve Price Tops $0.61 on Major Exchanges (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00205212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00095980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,682,214 coins and its circulating supply is 15,465,210 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

