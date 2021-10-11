Swipe Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. Swipe has a total market cap of $469.48 million and $184.75 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00004427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00208122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096503 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 187,368,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.