Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

