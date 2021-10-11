SYNC Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,248.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $28,248.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.08 or 0.00312181 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,822,206 coins and its circulating supply is 120,828,794 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

