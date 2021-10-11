Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Synchrony Financial worth $37,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $50.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

