Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $15,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,180,000 after purchasing an additional 209,303 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.