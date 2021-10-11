Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.52% of Syneos Health worth $326,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,044,000 after buying an additional 567,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,056,000 after buying an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,191,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,099,000 after buying an additional 31,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

SYNH opened at $87.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,882. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.