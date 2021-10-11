TaaS Market Capitalization Hits $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TaaS alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.98 or 0.00199360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00094549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TaaS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TaaS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.