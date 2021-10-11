Tadpole Finance Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.06 or 0.00019328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.55 million and $10,810.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00059401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00127973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00078196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.62 or 1.00046862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.54 or 0.06053408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

