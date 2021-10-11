Tael Price Tops $0.0621 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $45.75, $7.20, $13.96 and $10.00. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00200602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $62.56, $4.92, $5.22, $6.32, $34.91, $119.16, $13.96, $18.11, $7.20, $10.00 and $45.75. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

