Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

