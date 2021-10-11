TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Up 5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00. 95,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,630,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers cut shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

