Tapmydata (TAP) Trading Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.12 million and $28,705.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00312489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012140 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.