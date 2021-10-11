Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.61

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.51, with a volume of 284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

