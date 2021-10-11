Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,517. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

