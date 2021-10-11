Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,571 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.10% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

