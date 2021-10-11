Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Up to $26.35

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.35, but opened at $27.65. Tata Motors shares last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 13,140 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.