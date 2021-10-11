TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 545,800 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 3.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of TC Energy worth $116,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $50.20. 5,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,599. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

