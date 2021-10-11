TE-FOOD Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $14.21 million and $169,715.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00203156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00094803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

