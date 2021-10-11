TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Down 3.7%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.05 and last traded at $80.05. 1,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
