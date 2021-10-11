TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Down 3.7%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.05 and last traded at $80.05. 1,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.97 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

