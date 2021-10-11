Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Teck Resources worth $33,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 18.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TECK shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.06.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

