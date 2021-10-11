Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.38

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 41808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

