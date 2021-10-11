Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE THQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,260. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund were worth $46,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

