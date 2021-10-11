Tekla World Healthcare Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE THW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,309. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

