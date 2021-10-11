Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-3.600-$-3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Teladoc Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.780-$-0.680 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.68 and a 200 day moving average of $153.60.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,470 shares of company stock worth $2,609,504 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

