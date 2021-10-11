Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.780-$-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.89 million.Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-3.600-$-3.350 EPS.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $131.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDOC shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total transaction of $527,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teladoc Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.87% of Teladoc Health worth $494,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

