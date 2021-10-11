Telcoin (TEL) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $957.75 million and $9.25 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00201445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,602,110,195 coins. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.