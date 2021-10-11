Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.45% of Teleflex worth $85,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.80.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $362.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.24 and its 200-day moving average is $399.22. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

