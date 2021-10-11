Telos Reaches Market Cap of $280.36 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Telos has a market cap of $280.36 million and $3.80 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001814 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

