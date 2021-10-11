Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.86

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.86 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

