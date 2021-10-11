Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.11% of Tenaris worth $13,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $20,670,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tenaris by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 561,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 361,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $22.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

