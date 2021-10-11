Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Trading Down 5.3%

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $22.57. Approximately 472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($13.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($12.73). Research analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc will post -8.59 EPS for the current year.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

