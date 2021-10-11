TENT Price Hits $0.0264 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $112,500.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00204343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00124908 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00127042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002684 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

