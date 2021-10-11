TERA (TERA) Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. TERA has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $103,655.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

