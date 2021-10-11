Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,924 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Teradata worth $13,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $55.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

