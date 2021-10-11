Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Terex worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

