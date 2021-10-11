Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.25

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 2989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

TMX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 905,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 85.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.