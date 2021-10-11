TerraKRW Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $351.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00126166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00076546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,326.89 or 0.99894351 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.29 or 0.06012264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,500,125,884 coins and its circulating supply is 43,499,396,776 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

